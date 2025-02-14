The famous, or rather now infamous, ‘It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover seemingly has appeared to sever ties with Blake Lively as the legal chaos surrounding the titular film intensifies.

The renowned writer wiped all traces of her connection to Lively from Instagram, scrubbing away photos from their once-friendly collaborations and movie promotions, per RadarOnline.

Colleen Hoover’s Return to Social Media After Brief Disappearance

Hoover, after stepping away from social media last month, returned to Instagram this week but without any sign of the ‘It Ends With Us’ stars.

Any mention of the film now requires scrolling all the way back to July 8, 2023, when Hoover shared a trade headline about the movie getting a release date, suggesting a deliberate effort to distance herself from the controversy.

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: A War of Raining Lawsuits and Media Narratives

The bitter legal battle between Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni has already forced a judge to step in, warning both sides against waging a public relations war that could impact the trial. If the courtroom clashes continue to spill into the media, the judge has even threatened to move up the trial date, which is currently scheduled for next March.

Lively’s claims of sexual harassment on set, followed by Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against her and Ryan Reynolds, have escalated into a full-blown legal war.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, on the other hand, has remained a constant presence in the media, releasing statements and even previously unseen footage from the set.

One such clip, a slow-dancing scene between Lively and Baldoni, was used to refute her claims that he made inappropriate comments about her scent and kissed her neck. The footage showed the two actors joking about spray tans and makeup, contradicting her allegations that the moment was unscripted and uncomfortable.

Lively’s team has accused Freedman of deliberately trying to discredit her, arguing, “As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct.”

However, Baldoni’s supporters argue that he is simply defending himself against a campaign to destroy his reputation.

