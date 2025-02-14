The sixth season of The Kardashians is airing on Hulu now, and each episode gives more peeks at the Kardashian and Jenner families and their conversations. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have been through their fair share of relationship turmoil, breakups, and splits.

While Kim divorced Kanye West after a long marriage and four kids, Khloe broke off with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal and previously divorced Lamar Odom after his drug abuse issues. Here’s what the sisters revealed about their divorces and the reasons behind their decisions.

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Reveal Why They Divorced Kanye West & Lamar Odom

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe opened up about how she knew she married “way too quickly” when it came to Lamar, but if she had the chance, she still “wouldn’t change a thing” about it. She then further explained, “That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married till today. I know I picked the right person at that time.”

“None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying,” Khloe added. Kim, who was sitting next to her, agreed and expressed, “That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there. When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality,” referring to Kanye’s behavioral changes and refusal to get better despite mental issues.

“They’re not the same person, and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it,” the reality star mused. She then spoke about the same in a confessional and said, “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end,” which was another reference to her divorce.

Kim continued, “When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.” She got married to Kanye in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2021 which was officially settled in 2022. The former couple share four children together.

They are daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. Kanye later married Bianca Censori and recently had another meltdown online, consisting of graceful and grateful rants. According to news reports, Kim is done with his behavior and is worried about the safety of their four children. He also pulled a nude stunt on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

