Ever since the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Kanye West told his wife Bianca Censori to strip naked on the red carpet, the rapper has been acting out. From disgraceful and vile commentary on social media to making remarks against communities and spreading hate speech, the 47-year-old has done it all. Kim Kardashian has now had enough of her former husband’s antics.

The reality star is reported to be shocked and disgusted by Kanye’s behavior of late and has decided to set some rules regarding Kanye meeting all four of their kids. A new report has shed light on what Kim is thinking about doing regarding it, and here’s what we know about The Kardashians star’s plans.

Will Kim Kardashian Have Strict Rules For Ex-Husband Kanye West When He Meets Their Kids?

According to The US Sun, Kim is worried for the safety and protection of her kids amidst Kanye’s diabolical behavior. Even her mother, Kris Jenner, is concerned about her grandkids and how the rapper’s behavior will affect them. A source stated they’ve been silent “because they have been afraid” of what Kanye might do and “how it might affect the kids” eventually.

In the past, Kim has often tried to defend himself in front of their kids in an attempt to protect them from harm and keep them away from the hateful behavior he propagated online. But this time, he might have “crossed a line,” as per the insider. This is why she is planning to confront him about it and tell him how his reckless stunts put the children in potential danger.

“In private, it’s the chance for her to put more strict rules in place about how and when he sees the kids,” the source added, “Kim is validated and justified for whatever actions she chooses to take to protect the kids.”

According to In Touch Weekly, even though the Kardashian-Jenner family is upset, “Kim is having the toughest time because she has to deal with him.” She finds it “awful considering she still has to co-parent with him and try to be civil” despite his actions and disrespectful behavior over time.

A source claimed, “She’s so angry, but she can’t say a word against him in front of her kids, because she knows it will upset them, and she’s bound and determined to protect them no matter what.” They alleged that this is classic Kanye behavior because he was acting all nice prior to the stunts he pulled, and Kim thought he might finally act better, but then he spiraled.

His refusal to do better for his kids and everyone connected to him in some way or another “is just so hurtful.” For the uninitiated, Kim and Kanye have four kids: a daughter named North, a son named Saint, a daughter named Chicago, and a son Psalm. They were married from 2014 to 2022, after which he married Bianca.

