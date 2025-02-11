Kim Kardashian’s dream mansion in Palm Springs has hit yet another major roadblock, and this time it is due to unpaid fees. The reality star, despite her billionaire status, has yet to settle several charges related to construction, further delaying progress on the extravagant estate.

Kim Kardashian’s Unpaid Fee Stall Construction

The 44-year-old originally purchased the 1.89-acre plot in La Quinta with ex-husband Kanye West for $6.3 million in 2019, but following their high-profile separation, the land was transferred to her sole trust in 2023.

According to the reports of The Sun, while the construction was initially expected to cost $8 million, an updated permit now estimates the build at just over $2.1 million.

However, as per La Quinta’s latest building permits dated January 29, 2025, progress has once again stalled. Documents reveal that Kim has failed to pay several fees, including $752.70 for dust mitigation, $2,266.35 for erosion control, and $2,280.45 for grading plans—bringing the outstanding total to $5,299.50.

A crucial Public Works/Planning/Building Review is scheduled for February 20, 2025.

Kim Kardashian’s History of Delays and Permit Issues

The lavish, 20,310-square-foot estate is set to include seven bedrooms, a pool, and a spa. However, Kim’s construction journey has been anything but smooth.

The Skims founder’s first attempt to break ground in 2021 was delayed due to fire safety and pool code issues. The permit expired, and after a renewal, her architecture team faced another deadline in June 2023, which was also missed, causing yet another expiration.

Initially, the home’s blueprint featured a striking triangular shape with a central courtyard, complete with a pond and fountain. Other luxury elements included solar panels, automatic sensor lighting, and sleek, minimalist design, a signature of Japanese architect Tadao Ando, whom Kim personally met in Japan to finalize plans.

She even shared her excitement with fans in April 2023, posting photos from their meeting. “I visited his office in Japan so that we could make the finishing touches before we break ground,” she captioned a series of photos. “So deeply honored and incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to work with him and finally see this special project come to life.”

Kim Kardashian’s Expanding Real Estate Empire

The mansion, located in the ultra-exclusive Madison Club, is near properties owned by Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie.

Meanwhile, Kim’s primary residence in Hidden Hills is also undergoing changes. Recent aerial images revealed partial demolition, with entire walls being torn down, including what appeared to be daughter Chicago’s room, leaving only an exposed purple wall.

Kim originally purchased the Hidden Hills estate with Kanye in 2014 for $20 million before a years-long renovation. Now home to their four children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, the minimalist property features eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a cinema, basketball court, and an expansive swimming pool.

Kim Kardashian’s Personal Turmoil Amid Construction Drama

As construction challenges continue, Kim is also navigating drama in her personal life. Her ex-husband, Kanye, recently unleashed a string of disturbing posts on X, professing admiration for Hitler, calling himself a Nazi, and making bizarre claims about his wife, Bianca Censori. He also demanded the release of his “idol,” Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, from jail.

