The recent controversial drama on the 2025 Grammys red carpet, where Kanye West arrived with his wife Bianca Censori while she stripped off her robe and posed naked, shook the Internet. Several reports and rumors pointed out how the rapper forced the model to pull the stunt and exerted control over her. Later, Kanye himself accepted the same.

He took to his now-deactivated Twitter account to rant that he has complete dominion over Bianca, and he allowed her to do the act amidst other sexist tweets. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has also previously shared how Kanye took over her fashion and wardrobe. Here’s what she had said back then.

When Kim Kardashian Revealed Kanye West Took Control Of Her Closet

Kim and Kanye might have divorced after years of marriage and four kids, but the former went through a lot when they were together. During an April 2019 interview with Vogue, the reality star spoke about how the musician had taken control of her style and how she dressed in public. He also explained how he later completely overhauled her wardrobe and pieces.

The Skims founder said, “When he was still fairly new to the relationship, he was like, ‘Can I give you a fashion makeover?’ I was open: Sure! Dress me up!” She further added, “He took me to a Lakers game and he put me in this black Givenchy leather dress and Tom Ford snakeskin shoes,” referring to a moment when they appeared in public dressed in what he had chosen.

Kim continued, “A team of stylists came to my house, and when we came home, there were shoes piled up almost to the ceiling that they had taken out of my closet. I only had two pairs left,” and expressed, “I almost started to cry. I spent years collecting those,” mentioning her feelings at the time.

The Kardashians star revealed, “And then there were racks and racks of clothes, designers I’d never heard of before, like Lanvin or Balmain or Margiela.” When asked if she found Kanye West’s excessively controlling at the time, she responded, “I wasn’t offended at all. Because I saw what a response I got, he was right. He’s been my go-to stylist ever since,” praising his sense.

She added, “I’ve always admired how he’s marketed things or come up with ideas for his videos and his looks, he thinks ahead. I show him what we’re doing at night when we’re in bed,” divulging how the two came up with looks and fashion designs to try out for future events and parties.

Now, the two have been divorced for a couple of years, and Kim has grown into her own fashion sense without the need for his approval. They have four children together: daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm, whom Kim raises and Kanye West occasionally meets.

