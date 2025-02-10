Kanye West’s relentless continuation of controversy has taken a step further, this time for standing by Sean “Diddy” Combs amid damning allegations of domestic violence.

The controversial rapper’s latest social media tirade, which featured an image from the 2016 hotel security footage of Diddy attacking his ex, Cassie Ventura, was accompanied by alarming messages that appeared to justify abuse in the name of love.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

Kanye West’s Disturbing Comments and Mockery of Domestic Violence

Kanye West, instead of condemning the shocking footage, leaned into a twisted narrative, implying that intense passion could manifest as violence and even making a mockery of domestic abuse with tasteless remarks.

“When a man truly loves a woman, he may express it in rage. I empathize with both sides,” the 47-year-old shared the image on X along with the message. He wrote in a separate post, You have to indeed be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”

In a third comment, he ridiculed domestic violence, saying, Hey, question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency?’ He added I’m just asking for a friend.”

The ‘Heartless’ rapper also revealed his intention to sell a hoodie similar to the one Cassie wore in the video, naming it the “love hoodie.”

Public Outrage and Social Media Backlash

As expected, social media erupted with criticism, with users condemning his insensitivity and questioning how someone with daughters could promote such rhetoric.

“This ain’t love, bruh. But congrats on exposing yourself. Now we all know how you treat Bianca,” one user commented.

This ain’t love bruh. But congrats on exposing yourself 👏🏽 Now we all know how you treat Bianca. — TNO Casz (@tinocasz) February 9, 2025

Another wrote, “Kanye out here debating whether domestic violence has a zip code. The answer is it’s wrong everywhere. Cassie doesn’t deserve this. Stand by what you say like you have been doing everything else. Why delete it?”

Kanye out here debating whether domestic violence has a zip code. The answer is it’s wrong everywhere. Cassie doesn’t deserve this. Stand on what you say like you been doing everything else. Why delete it @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/s1d5EgzYz6 — The Femme Dev💜🟣 (@LadyCrypTiaNite) February 9, 2025

A third person shared, “You have a daughter talking like this… embarrassing.”

you have a daughter talking like this .. embarrassing — # TY⇎🪽 (@tyxhndrxx) February 9, 2025

Cassie Ventura Previously Addressed Domestic Violence

Cassie addressed the leaked video of Diddy abusing her while writing on Instagram, “Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She added, “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth in a situation in which you were powerless. I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people; don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AHUS | Black + Home (@americahatesus)

Kanye West’s Pattern of Controversy and Harmful Rhetoric

This isn’t the first time West has drawn outrage for inflammatory posts. In recent months, his behavior has spiraled into increasingly unhinged territory, from spewing anti-Semitic and misogynistic rants to making troubling statements about his control over his wife.

His Grammys appearance was cut short after parading Censori in an overtly revealing outfit, an incident he later defended with remarks about having “dominion” over her.

He shared, “I have dominion over my wife, this ain’t no woke as feminist s—… people say the red carpet look was her decision… I don’t make her do anything she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.”

Kanye West and stripped-down Bianca Censori make jaw-dropping red carpet debut at Grammys 2025 😲 https://t.co/JAbGUrkvpi pic.twitter.com/9l0WIJzem0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2025

Even more shocking, he has taken to social media to plead with former President Donald Trump to intervene in Diddy’s legal troubles, as the embattled music mogul faces serious charges including racketeering and s** trafficking.

