Taylor Swift is back at the Super Bowl, once again supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they chase a historic three-peat, but this time, Blake Lively is nowhere in sight.

Last year, Swift and Lively spent the game side by side, celebrating the Chiefs’ victory alongside rapper Ice Spice, yet this year, only Swift and Ice Spice made the trip to New Orleans, leaving fans wondering why Lively didn’t join.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice at the #SuperBowl.

Blake Lively’s Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

The ‘It Ends With Us’ star is currently entangled in a highly publicized legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni, a situation that has only intensified after months of speculation about an on-set feud.

Lively claims Baldoni’s PR team played a role in the online backlash she faced, while Baldoni’s countersuit accuses Lively of trying to salvage her reputation. The legal documents even mention Swift directly, with Lively allegedly calling her pop star friend one of her “most trusted partners” alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The fact that Justin Baldoni was made to celebrate the success of his OWN film in the basement with his entire family away from the A- lister spotlight while Blake and Ryan partied upstairs is absolutely atrocious. Justice for Justin ❤️🙌🏽 Fuck Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds 👎🏽

Fans Speculate About the SuperBowl Snub

According to Ladbible, reports suggest that Lively and Swift remain close, but sources claim the actress had no plans to join the singer at this year’s Super Bowl.

“Blake is not planning to join Taylor at the Super Bowl this year,” one source told Entertainment Weekly. “They had a blast together last year, but this year Taylor is bringing others along.”

blake lively's and taylor swif's friendship through the years

a 🧵

Social media quickly erupted with speculation, with many suggesting the growing controversy surrounding Lively’s lawsuit made the situation too messy for Swift to publicly navigate.

“Blake and Ryan are not in Taylor’s box. I guess the dragon has spoken 😋,” wrote one. A second posted, “Taylor doesn’t want to be related or too close to Blake right now. The case with Baldoni is turning against her.”

Blake and Ryan are not in Taylor’s box.

I guess the dragon has spoken 😋 pic.twitter.com/7Pr5WE1k2n — D 🇨🇦 (@dewayna44) February 9, 2025

And a third said something similar, adding, “As expected, given all the negative publicity with the lawsuits.”

