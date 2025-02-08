The controversial drama planned and executed by Kanye West and Bianca Censori saw her posing nude on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys. It led to headlines, debate, discussion, and countless rumors, which was exactly what the rapper intended to do with the act. While he was slammed for the disgraceful act of making her strip naked, Kanye has enjoyed the attention.

But the stunt seems to have damaged his long-time relationship as well as friendship with Beyonce and Jay Z. Now, a new report has claimed that the power couple felt the act was an attempt to hog the limelight and actively overshadow the winners of the night which also included Beyonce herself.

Is Beyonce & Jay Z’s Relationship With Kanye West Dead After Nude Stunt With Bianca Censori At 2025 Grammys?

According to Radar Online, Kanye purposely pulled off the nude stunt to hog the spotlight and make everyone talk about him rather than the other attendees and winners. An insider told the portal, “Jay-Z knows for a fact that Kanye pulled that stunt to steal Beyonce’s limelight. No question about it.” The source also claimed that it has definitely affected their equation.

“He knew she was going to collect that award and made sure he did all he could do to grab headlines and it was a case of mission accomplished for Kanye. Their relationship can never be mended after this. It is dead,” the report alleged. For the unversed, the act by Kanye also attracted the ire of the Internet who slammed him for treating his wife Bianca like an object.

He then took to his Twitter to make disrespectful and misogynistic remarks in an attempt to defend himself. He wrote, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AIN’T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SH*T.” Kanye further added, “SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A*S BROKE B*TCHES PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION,” referring to the stunt at the Grammys.

“YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A*S WOKE PAWNS,” he continued his rant.

Meanwhile, the report also pointed out that things between Beyonce and Jay Z are also not as rosy as they made it out to be. “Things are very tense between the two given the very serious allegations that have been leveled at him,” referring to his name being dragged into the P Diddy lawsuit.

The source further alleged, “People are wondering how much more their relationship can take,” and added, “but they say they are still fighting and remaining strong for their kids.” Regardless, the report stated that the last few weeks have been very hard on Beyonce, Jay Z, and their family.

