Beyonce proved why she is the ‘Queen B’ indeed. The singer sent the crowd into a frenzy with her performance at the Baltimore Ravens Vs Houston Texans Christmas game on Wednesday (December 25). She made it a star-studded affair as she performed with Post Malone, Shaboozey and her daughter Blue Ivy.

About Beyonce’s Performance

The crowd roared with delight as Beyonce performed on the songs of her latest album ‘Cowboy Carter.’ Mounted on a white horse, the singer rode through Houston’s NRG Stadium’s tunnels during her introduction to the stage. She crooned the track ‘16 Carraiges’. This was followed by her performing on ‘Ya Ya’, ‘My House’, ‘Riverdance’ and ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles.

Apart from performing with her daughter Blue Ivy who was seen twinning with her mother in a stylish white outfit and a matching cowboy hat, Beyonce also performed with Post Malone and Shaboozey. She performed in the song ‘Levii’s Jeans’ alongside Malone. At the same time, she performed to ‘Sweet Honey Buckiin’ with Shaboozey.

Beyonce’s Deal With Netflix

According to Times Now, the concert was produced by Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The report further stated that the show was a part of a three project deal between the ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ hitmaker and Netflix for a whopping $60 million. The deal was finalized between the two parties back in 2019. Founder of Trapital, Dan Ruchie revealed to Andscape about the singer’s remuneration for the performance.

He said, “If we believe this to be true, then that’s $20 million specifically for this [halftime] performance.” However, Beyonce or her team have not confirmed about this amount yet. The ‘Single Ladies’ singer’s first association with Netflix was the 2019 concert film documentary titled Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce. She was reportedly also paid $20 million for the same.

Take A Look At Some Of The Videos From Beyonce’s Performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɓeƴoɳƈé 🐝 (@beyonceunity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɓeƴoɳƈé 🐝 (@beyonceunity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɓeƴoɳƈé 🐝 (@beyonceunity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɓeƴoɳƈé 🐝 (@beyonceunity)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Billy Ray Cyrus Pleads For Miley’s Forgiveness After Firerose Fallout

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News