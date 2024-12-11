Jay-Z was all smiles alongside his wife, Beyoncé, and daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as the family graced the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday evening.

Jay-Z Was Not Supposed to Attend the Event

The rapper, who faced accusations of raping a teenage girl in the early 2000s, wore a brown suit with a white button-up shirt and black tie for the event while his wife, Beyonce, dazzled in a plunging metallic gown. Carter was dressed in a stunning gold strapless ballroom gown.

E! Online reports that the 12-year-old looked excited as her parents cheered her while she posed solo on the red carpet.

Beyonce and Carter proudly watched their oldest daughter embrace her moment, with the rapper seemingly wiping away a tear, as seen in a clip from Entertainment Tonight. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, joined the family.

According to the insiders, the music icons were initially rumored to have skipped the event, but they changed their minds after the lawsuit. Both Beyonce and her daughter have voice-acting roles in the highly anticipated film.

Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs Have Been Accused of Raping a Minor

On Sunday, the 24-time Grammy Award winner and Diddy were named in a lawsuit where they were accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

Initially filed in October, the lawsuit was amended to include Jay-Z as a defendant alongside the rapper initially named ‘I’ll Be Missing You.’

The lawsuit asserts that the alleged victim, after consuming a drink at the party, was purportedly induced in a state of disorientation before she went to a bedroom to recapture.

It is alleged that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, and Sean Combs subsequently entered the room and perpetrated sequential acts of assault. An unidentified female celebrity was also reportedly present during the incident.

Jay-Z, just like Diddy, refuted the allegations and claimed that the Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee was trying to blackmail him.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” he wrote. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Diddy’s legal team also called the lawsuit another “shameless publicity [stunt].”

