Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. All three women share one uncanny trait: they divorced Tom Cruise at 33 years old. Let’s start with Rogers.

Cruise’s first marriage was back in 1987 when Rogers was just 31. Two years later, she divorced him at 33. But in 2001, Cruise backed off on the marriage right after hitting the ten-year mark. Kidman, of course, was 33 when the divorce came through.

Next came Katie Holmes. Having married in 2006 and welcoming their daughter, Suri, the couple’s marriage kind of hit a rough patch. In 2012, Holmes filed for divorce after just six years. And you guessed it—Holmes was 33 when it happened.

So, what’s up with this “33 curse”? Is it just a bizarre coincidence, or is something deeper at play? Some fans have linked it to Cruise’s connection to Scientology. Blogger Perez Hilton even made the case that Scientology was founded on the 33rd parallel in Phoenix, Arizona. In numerology, 33 is considered the “Master Teacher,” symbolizing spiritual growth. Could this be more than just fate?

Well, insiders in the Scientology community shrugged it off. A source told Huffington Post, “Tom’s divorces have nothing to do with his wives turning 33.” According to them, marriage troubles in Scientology come from “withholds” (basically, the art of withholding emotions or information), not the mystical number 33.

Yet, despite these claims, the pattern remains hard to ignore. For Cruise’s fans, it’s like watching a mystery unfold. Is it just some weird coincidence, or does 33 have significance?

In the aftermath of their splits, Katie Holmes quietly moved on with Jamie Foxx (after years of secret dating). Cruise kept his life private, continuing to focus on his blockbuster stunts and Scientology endeavors. While we may never know the actual reasons behind Tom’s repeated “33-year-old divorce” pattern, one thing’s clear: the number has undoubtedly earned its place in pop culture lore.

So, Tom, if you plan to walk down the aisle again, maybe it’s time to check if the lucky lady is 34. Just sayin’.

