The relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles has worsened over the years. The father and son haven’t met or even conversed in months. The Duke of Sussex last came to meet the monarch in February after the bombshell news of his cancer diagnosis.

Rumors have suggested that the King has not responded to his son’s messages, emails, or letters since. A brand-new report has now claimed that Kate Middleton is trying her best to reconcile the two after going through her cancer scare this year. Here’s everything we know about it.

Is Kate Middleton Trying To Reconcile Prince Harry & King Charles?

According to Life & Style magazine, Kate’s outlook on life has changed ever since her shocking cancer diagnosis. She has found a new perspective and has decided to make some changes, including attempting to fix things between Prince Harry and King Charles. “Kate wants the family to reconcile,” a source told the portal about the situation.

“With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen. Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home,” the insider said. Having dealt with cancer and the most challenging phase of her life, the Princess of Wales does not want to wait around for things to happen anymore. “She’s learned life is too precious,” and she fears time is running out.

Per the report, Kate contacted Harry, and the Duke of Sussex was receptive to her efforts. The 42-year-old’s primary goal is to convince Harry to return to Britain so that he can make amends with the King. Harry’s health hasn’t been too decent, with cancer affecting his physical state. Kate wants to ensure that her plans for reconciliation work out as soon as possible so the family can feel reunited and connected.

Kate Middleton On Love & Forgiveness After Cancer Scare

During her annual Christmas carol event, Kate picked the themes of love and empathy. Her letter from the concert suggested having an open heart and living life with love, kindness, and forgiveness. It also mentioned “how much we need each other despite our differences.” While she is hopeful about reconnecting, Prince William is still angry with his brother.

Royal experts have mused that Kate might be the peacemaker between Harry and Charles and Harry and William. Their rift has been ongoing and harsh, but she is hopeful to heal and mend the father-son and sibling equation. On the other hand, King Charles wasn’t interested in the same. Harry flew to the UK in February to check on his father’s health, but the monarch is said to have met his son for less than an hour.

