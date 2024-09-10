The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex have been part of the Royal British family for a long time, however, neither of them has worn the Spencer Tiara, the iconic headpiece famously worn by their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana at her wedding with Prince Charles. Given the deep connection and personal history associated with it, it’s unlikely that Prince William and Prince Harry’s wives will ever don the tiara.

Both Kate Middleton and Markle made their royal tiara debuts on their wedding days. While Middleton borrowed the Cartier Halo Tiara for her 2011 wedding, Meghan wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara for her 2018 wedding. Markle had only worn a tiara once, but Middleton has frequently sported various royal tiaras for formal events, with the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara becoming her favorite. However, neither of the royal women has worn the iconic Spencer Tiara, which Princess Diana famously donned for her 1981 wedding and other royal occasions.

The Spencer Tiara has been part of the Spencer Family for nearly a century and was worn by Diana’s sisters, Jane and Sarah, as well at their weddings. The headpiece was recently resurfaced on Celia McCorquodale, Princess Diana’s niece at her 2018 wedding. According to Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller, the Spencer Tiara was not an option for Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton because it was never a “royal tiara.” Both of them borrowed headpieces from Queen Elizabeth’s collection.

Kiehna further said, “While she was Princess of Wales, Diana often borrowed the tiara from her father and her brother [Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer], who still owns it now. Eventually, it will be passed along with the rest of the family estate to Earl Spencer’s son, Viscount Althorp.”

Though the likelihood of Kate Middleton or Markle wearing the Spencer Tiara remains slim, both royals continue to honor Princess Diana through her iconic jewelry. Prince William proposed to Kate in 2010 with Diana’s renowned sapphire and diamond engagement ring, a touching tribute to his late mother. In their engagement interview, William explained, “It’s my mother’s engagement ring. So, I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she’s not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all — this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all.”

Prince Harry also designed Meghan’s three-diamond engagement ring, which included two gems from his mother’s personal collection.

