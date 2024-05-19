As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to bask in the resounding success of their recent Nigeria tour, reports emerged suggesting the Royal Family isn’t thrilled with the couple’s trip to the country.

The Daily Beast, citing a source close to the palace, reported that relations between the royal family and the exiled couple are “As Bad As They Have Ever Been” amid reports that they will undertake more foreign tours following their recent success.

The source claimed Prince William and King Charles are “furious” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acting as “freelance royals” when the monarchy struggles to make appearances as they deal with various health issues plaguing the active working members of the royal family.

While Harry and Meghan have made it clear the Nigeria tour invitation was a ploy to entice the Invictus Games to choose the country for future events, many royal family members allegedly believe it appeared to be a royal tour. A former royal staffer reportedly told the Daily Beast, “Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy. They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government.”

The source continued as Harry and Meghan are no longer working members, “the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles.”

The source alleged that concerns have intensified after reports that Harry and Meghan are planning additional foreign tours, which could “muddy waters.”

The Nigeria tour came after Harry spent a week in London but could not see his father after the king refused to meet him, citing a “full” schedule.

