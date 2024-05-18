The View star Joy Behar offered some unsolicited advice to Jennifer Lopez amid the escalating Ben Affleck divorce rumors. The American comedian and talk show host, who went through a divorce in the 1980s, asked Jennifer Lopez, a “friend of the show,” to stop publicizing her relationship with Ben Affleck as it only draws more public scrutiny.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were in a relationship from 2002 to 2004, have been subjected to intense public scrutiny since finding love for the second time, which led to their 2022 wedding.

Jennifer Lopez has only encouraged the public’s obsession after she shared intimate and explicit details about her storied romance husband, Ben Affleck, on her album This Is Me… Then. In one of the songs, the” Greatest Love Story Never Told,” released earlier this year, Lopez suggested that she and Affleck “never let it go” after separating in 2004.

Last month, Daily Mail claimed Jennifer Lopez’s decision to release her Amazon Prime documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” chronicling her love story with Ben, seemingly strained the couple’s marriage. On Friday, May 17, a source told People that Lopez and Affleck are currently ‘living separately’ under different roofs.

As the divorce speculation intensified, The View Hosts weighed in on Lopez and Affleck’s alleged marital troubles. Joy Behar expressed that Lopez publicizing the pair’s relationship might not be the best move.

Behar said it never bodes well for a famous couple to” go around shouting your love from the rooftops,” as it gets messy when things fall apart. Behat then told Lopez, “My advice is keep your mouth shut,” before noting, “I don’t even tell [my second husband] Steve I love him in public. I don’t say it in private either, but still.”

The view host continued, “Telling everybody how much you love each other and writing it on Instagram and on Facebook, and then you get a divorce, and everybody says, ‘Oh, you see!?'”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together in public for the first time in over a month amid divorce rumors. According to PEOPLE, the couple were photographed together as they attended an event to support their kids.

