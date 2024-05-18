Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made us believe in the phrase ‘what’s meant for you will always find a way,’ as they tied the knot after calling it quits several years back. But now, they are going through a tough time in their marriage, and reports suggest they are heading for a divorce. Meanwhile, a report revealed that all hopes might not be lost! Scroll below to know why!

The power couple dates back to 2002 when they met and got engaged. Unfortunately, they went their separate ways after dating for a brief period. Ben and Jen broke up in 2004. After over one and a half decades, in 2021, they reportedly reconnected and finally got hitched 20 years after their first meeting in 2022.

A few days ago, reports claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not on talking terms and are likely headed for a divorce. Now, a TMZ report reveals that JLO and Ben are still on speaking terms as they reunited for their children. They were photographed for the first time together after the divorce rumors on Thursday evening, when they attended a school play starring Ben’s child, Fin. The couple reportedly arrived separately and brought flowers for Fin.

However, Ben and Jennifer seemed cordial with each other and were spotted chatting before the play. There were no PDA reports from the media outlet, and Lopez’s child Emme was also there to see Fin’s play. Affleck and JLO left the venue together, and the former gave her a ride back to their Beverly Hills family home. But the Justice League star afterward returned to his Brentwood rental. They are clearly living separately but haven’t yet taken their wedding rings off as they continue to wear them in public.

Check out their pictures, which went viral on social media platform X-

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in Los Angeles https://t.co/m8nldN5sVd — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 17, 2024

Reports claim that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have started couples therapy. The Batman actor wants everything to save his marriage with JLO.

Must Read: 8 Hollywood Celebrities Who Talked About ‘Mom Guilt’ Prior To Sophie Turner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News