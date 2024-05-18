8 Hollywood celebrities who talked about ‘mom guilt’ prior to Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner becomes the latest celebrity mother to talk about “mom-shaming”.

Even the Queen of the North could not stay clear of the mom guilt. Sophie Turner, actress and a mother of two children, recently shared in an interview about the mom-shaming she has suffered after her divorce from husband Joe Jonas.

Following her split with the musician, Turner shared she was haunted by constant rumors of her being a “wayward mother” who allegedly “partied without a care in the world.”

During a recent interview with British Vogue, the actress shared, “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life.” She continued, “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…”

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,’” continued the ‘Dark Phoenix’ actress.

Cardi B

Cardi B is one of the many working moms who have suffered a trip down the mom-guilt lane. The rapper, who shares two children with her husband Offset, opened up about the struggles of juggling motherhood with a bustling career. Shortly after the birth of her daughter Kulture, 5, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ songstress shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I do experience that mom guilt, you know? She’s here, but it makes me sad sometimes because it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, all that traveling.’ I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up … every single time that she gets on an airplane, it’s all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop.”

Beyonce

Beyoncé may be one of the greatest musical superstars in the world, but she might have had a brush with the mom-guilt. A mother of three children, Queen Bey once shared in an interview with Vogue, “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life.”

Referring to her three children, the ‘Crazy in Love’ songstress continued, “Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging.” “Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom,” concluded the Grammy-winning singer.

Serena Williams

The experience of mom guilt is not only prevalent in the entertainment industry, as one of the greatest tennis icons, Serena Williams too shared a similar experience once. Serena, who won the Australian Open in 2017 while she was pregnant with her daughter Olympia, penned an essay for Vogue to announce her retirement.

She highlighted the continuous struggle of a working mother to choose between her family and career as she wrote, “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.” Referring to the NFL legend, she continued, “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

Mindy Kaling

The multi-faceted talent Mindy Kaling is not only a successful name in Hollywood but also a doting mother to her daughter Katherine. The ‘Never Have I Ever’ maker once shared in an interview with InStyle, “I’ve had to learn to release myself from mom guilt at least a couple times a day,” and added, “That’s been a big one for me.”

She explained, “I’m also learning to feel better about asking for help, whether it’s from family or hiring help. It’s not profound, but I love my career and I don’t want to make myself feel bad about pursuing both. Just cutting myself some slack has been very helpful for me.”

Carrie Underwood

A mother of two sons – Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, too had her share of struggles related to career and motherhood. She opened up about the mental turmoil she went through while returning to work after Isaiah’s birth during an interview with the Associated Press.

The ‘Remind Me’ crooner shared, “I think mom guilt is rampant in my life,” before adding, “I still constantly wonder, ‘Is this fair to him? Is my life fair to him?’” Underwood continued, “He’s my No. 1 priority,” and noted, “But it’s just a question of how am I going to do this? I’ll probably never find the answers to those questions.”

Pink

Singer Pink, who shares her two children Willow and Jameson with her husband Carey Hart, shared in a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight that she takes immense pressure as a mother. The ‘Lady Marmalade’ singer admitted, “I put way too much pressure on myself, I think we all do,” before confessing, “I don’t know, we put that on ourselves, that is how we mom now.”

However, instead of letting the pressure dictate her, she is more keen on channeling the pressure to some constructive use. Pink continued, “I want to follow my passion too and I want my kids to see what it looks like to have a mom that is a boss.” “That is following her passion, that is working really hard towards her goals, but there is always a choice … it is a balance,” added the superstar.

Hoda Kotb

‘Today’ host Hoda Kotb had her mother to get inspiration from. The talk show host, who is a mother of two daughters Haley and Hope, once admitted to People after the birth of Haley, “I go to work and I sort of feel like I miss Haley, but I don’t ache.”

She continued, “I remember my mom going to work and saying, ‘I love you and I’m going to work, and when I come home I’m going to love you here.’ [My parents] missed things, but it didn’t scar me — I knew they loved me.” Kotb shared, “I also knew they loved what they did. We are all workers in a way — we love what we do.”

Megan Fox

Megan Fox has often felt guilty about getting separated from her sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey due to work. In an interview with Glamour, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star shared, “I cry often, every new moon usually,” before continuing, “I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”

Though she has often felt that she is “not doing a good enough job” while co-parenting with her ex, she has learned to use that time for herself. Fox admitted, “That just is what it is,” before adding, “And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone’s mother and that’s nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, ‘I haven’t done enough’.”

