Cardi B, in her recent Instagram live, declared that she’s single, confirming her split from husband Offset. The WAP hitmaker said on Monday that she’s not sure if her fans have taken cues from her last live to conclude that she’s not in a relationship anymore, but she’s having difficulty figuring out how to tell the world about the same. Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and share two children: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

The bombshell disclosure comes after rumors that Offset cheated on Cardi with Chrisean Rock shook social media. It all started on Sunday, December 10, when rapper Blueface took to X to accuse his ex-girlfriend Rock of sleeping with Offset. Dropping clear hints of potential infidelity on Offset’s part, Blueface claimed he knew that Chrisean was cozying up with the ‘Handsome and Wealthy’ singer, alleging they got intimate at his and Cardi B’s Los Angeles residence on November 10.

Addressing her split on Instagram live, Cardi B said, “I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now, and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I want to start 2024 fresh. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited.”

This is not the first time Offset has been accused of cheating on his wife. Previously, the Cardi B had briefly split from the rapper following his cheating rumors, only to get back together in a matter of a few weeks. As Cardi B and Offset call it off once again, we’re exploring their relationship timeline. Scroll ahead.

2016: Cardi B and Offset meet at an ‘industry event’

Not much is known about Cardi B and Offset’s first meeting, but in an interview earlier, the Up rapper revealed that she met him at an “industry event,” and it was love at first sight kind of happening for Offset, who completely pursued her.

Cardi B on meeting Offset pic.twitter.com/ovHUmYPBBh — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) November 29, 2017

January 2017: Cardi B and Offset Collaborate for ‘Lick’

Cardi B and Offset, both budding rappers, collaborated on a song titled ‘Lick’. While Cardi was still best known as a reality star back then, the Migos rapper was slowly and steadily making a name for himself after his track ‘Bad and Boujee’ began to climb the music charts.

February 2017: It’s official

After months of speculation, Cardi B and Offset were first seen holding hands at the 2017 Super Bowl. The outing came after Offset admitted to Rolling Stone that he had a publicist set up a dinner in New York with a group of women, including the Girls Like You rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial)

February 2017: Cardi Calls Offset ‘Babe’

In a video posted on February 14, Cardi B shared her first video with Offset, calling him “babe.” The video shared on Valentine’s Day signaled that the couple is now official.

March 2017: Cardi B Refuses Dating Rumors

Days after referring to Offset as “babe,” Cardi, in an interview with Fader, denied relationship rumors, saying, “I’m not saying I’m dating an Atlanta guy.”

May 2017: First MET

Despite denying relationship rumors, Cardi B and Offset attended the Met Gala together at 1 Oak Nightclub. Many publications, citing sources, reported that the pair was all over each other, once again igniting romance rumors.

July 2017: Offset spoils Cardi B with his riches.

Cardi B was gifted a $60,000 chain by Offset, as both attended a Meek Mill concert together. The chain featured a Cardi-coded hand with her signature red nails, rings, and a red bandanna.

October 22, 2017: Cardi B Shares ‘Single’ Selfie

Despite making numerous appearances together and dropping a loving post on Offset’s birthday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share a “single” selfie. In a separate photo, she wrote, “Peace, Nikka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Oct. 27, 2017: Offset and Cardi B are married!

Cardi and Offset finally made it official with a proposal, but it turned out they were already hitched. Later, Cardi posted a heartfelt note, addressing the proposal and confirming her wedding.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

January 2018: Trouble in Paradise

Just three months after their wedding, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship was hit by cheating rumors. Offset was suspected of cheating on the Taki Taki singer at the beginning of 2018.

February 7, 2018: Cardi’s pregnancy news surfaces!

People speculated Cardi B was pregnant, but she denied it, asking fans to let her “fat in peace.”

February 14, 2018: Cardi’s Pregnant!

TMZ reported that Cardi B is pregnant, just one year after seemingly confirming a romance.

April 2018: Cardi confirms her pregnancy at an SNL performance.

After two months of fatting in peace, Cardi B finally let it loose and showed off her pregnant belly in a white dress at SNL, flaunting her baby bump for the first time.

July 2018: Cardi B and Offset welcome their first child together!

Cardi announced the birth of her daughter with a pregnancy picture while also revealing the baby’s name, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and birthdate: July 10, 2018.

December 5, 2018: Cardi announces her split from Offset

After months of cheating speculation and admitting infidelity rumors, the Drip rapper announced that she and Offset had split.

December 22, 2018: Cardi and Offset get back together!

Just a few days after breaking up, the couple reconciled, setting off on a romantic jet ski ride in Puerto Rico.

February 2019: Cardi and Offset reunite at the Grammys.

After getting back together, the couple made their first official appearance together, setting the Grammys on fire with their sizzling, hot PDA session on the red carpet.

September, 2019: The couple celebrates their anniversary on Instagram.

Cardi celebrated her anniversary by sharing a photo of herself and the rapper at the Savage X Fenty show. “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary, hubby❤️ We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage is about,” she captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

December 2019: Cardi speaks out about forgiving Offset

Penning a long note, the rapper poured her heart out about why she chose to forgive Offset. She penned, “Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed for it. I and my husband prayed about it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to the understanding that, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

January 2020: Cardi and Offset quietly attend the Grammys.

Cardi and Offset, stronger together, attended the Grammys, keeping it a low-key affair, contrary to their previous stint at the iconic award show. The couple was jointly nominated for Best Rap Performance for their song “Clout.”

Sept. 15, 2020: Cardi B files for divorce.

After admitting her relationship had drama, Card filed for dissolution of marriage in Georgia, and it was a contested divorce. As per TMZ, a source revealed that they are currently separated and there’s no hope of working things out.

Oct. 10, 2020: Cardi B and Offset Are Back Together!

Cardi B and Offset resolved their issues and celebrated her birthday together in Las Vegas. The rapper gifted his wife a Rolls Royce.

September 4, 2021: Offset and Cardi B announce the birth of their second child

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” they told EOnline!

April 16, 2022: Cardi shares what her “ultimatum” to Offset was.

After a few blissful months of marital bliss, Cardi B revealed her ultimatum to her husband Offset. “We were making out, and he was like, ‘You’re going to have my baby one day,’” Cardi said. “And I was like, ‘We ain’t having any babies. You have to marry me,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, let’s get married.’”

Sept. 20, 2023: Cardi B and Offset celebrate their 6-year wedding anniversary.

Cardi shared a video of all the flowers. Offset got her to mark the couple’s big milestone on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you so much, baby. Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection, and for being a great father to our children. I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown man who’s going to provide, protect, and help both of us grow and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence, my weaknesses, and all this A**! My favorite aspect of you is that you are always interested in what I am interested inn.. From favorite colors to favorite brands, my favorite foods… I love that you’re into details like me because it’s always the little things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

December 4, 2023: Trouble in Paradise, Yet Again!

Fans notice that Cardi B and Offset have unfollowed one another on Instagram. Shortly after this, rumors surfaced that Offset was cheating on the Please Me singer.

December 11, 2023: Cardi B says she’s single.

The Rodeo rapper revealed on Instagram that she is currently single. The announcement was followed by a few cryptic posts.

Offset is yet to comment on his and Cardi B’s separation.

