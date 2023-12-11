Power couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly facing issues in their relationship. There were strong reports that claimed they split in February. But the lovebirds made some glamorous appearances and quashed reports with their irresistible pictures. Is Pretty Boys Are Poisonous now creating rifts between the duo? Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is a collection of poems written by Megan Fox. It was released on 7th November and broke the internet in no time. From a famous man pinning and strangling her to the unfortunate miscarriage, there were a lot of shocking revelations made about her personal life.

Machine Gun Kelly is “upset”

As per a source close to Entertainment Tonight, Machine Gun Kelly is “upset” and has been “arguing recently” with Megan Fox. He’s not happy with the details of her romantic relationships in the book. The insider claims that MGK is “taking them personally,” creating conflict between the duo.

The report adds, “Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn’t been more supportive and that he isn’t recognizing that some of the poems don’t have anything to do with him. They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along.”

Previously, netizens were convinced that Megan was hinting at Machine in one of the poems titled “A Beautiful Boy is a Deadly Drug” in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. Eagled-eyed fans connected the dots after discovering her Instagram post from August 2020, where she called her lover an “achingly beautiful boy.”

About MGK & Megan Fox’s romance

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the sets of Midnight In The Switchgrass. They began dating in May 2020 as their feelings strengthened while working together on MGK‘s music video, Bloody Valentine. The couple announced their engagement in January 2022.

Reports claimed that the two were fully back together after facing ups and downs in their relationship earlier this year. They were planning their wedding. But the latest piece of news has left fans worried.

Their past relationships

Megan Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green for ten years. They welcomed three children together – Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, was reportedly in short-term relationships with Amber Rose and model Sommer Ray.

