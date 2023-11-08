Megan Fox refuses to be a part of the ‘witch hunt’ and is exposing the darkest phases of her career as well as personal life in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. From heartbreak, love, and physical abuse to miscarriages, below are three revelations that have left us astonished.

For the unversed, Megan has penned down a poetry book that revisits moments from her past, which she had kept to herself all along. In a statement, she spoke about how her ‘body aches’ from carrying the weight of sins of men she’s been involved with in the past. She also shared that she has no fear as she’s faced a ‘witch hunt’ throughout her entire career.

Here are 3 startling revelations from Megan Fox’s Pretty Boys Are Poisonous:

Heart-wrenching Miscarriage

In poems titled I and II, Megan Fox grieves her unfortunate miscarriage. She wrote, “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?”

As the line hints, Megan was set to welcome a baby girl into her life. In another excerpt from the poem, she spoke about holding her unborn child close to her chest and paying ransom for her soul, only if she could. The lines have left us heartbroken, and we cannot even imagine what she must have gone through!

Pinned, Spit & Strangled

This one indeed came as a shocker to us as Megan Fox spoke about being “pinned, spit on, and strangled” by someone ‘delusional and possessed.’ She also wrote about suffering physical and psychological abuse by ‘famous men’ that no one even knew she was involved with.

Without exposing her ex-lover, a line from Pretty Boys Are Poisonous read, “You fall asleep on top of me so that I can’t call my family or the police.”

Machine Gun Kelly, the deadly drug?

While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been quite strong since their last rumored breakup in February 2023, several references from her poetry book seemed to be for her current lover.

She writes, “You are an addiction / that no amount of prayers / will ever cure / my cries for relief / floating / unheard into the ether / you are killing me / but my heart / won’t give you up…”

The poem “A Beautiful Boy is a Deadly Drug” has reminded fans of her August 2020 Instagram post for Machine Gun Kelly, which was captioned, “Achingly Beautiful Boy.”

Megan Fox released her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous on November 7.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Scared Tom Cruise So Much Post Playing A Ping Pong Match, ‘Iron Man’ Revealed “He Was Just Feeling Fear, Sadness… He Hasn’t Called Me Since…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News