Gal Gadot, best known for playing Wonder Woman in the DC Universe, has taken social media by storm with her reported plan for a Hollywood screening of the Hamas terror attack. The Israeli actress has been getting a lot of backlash for that, and even her colleagues, namely Ana de Armas, have unfollowed Gal in a show of protest towards it. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Gal belongs to Israel and has served the Israel Defense Service as a combat fitness instructor. The Israel-Palestine war has been getting strong reactions from everyone across the globe, with people being criticized for their stances. The attack took place last month, and it has been devastating. The terror attack was reportedly initiated by the militant group Hamas.

According to i24 News, Gal Gadot plans on holding a Hollywood screening of the Hamas attack on Israel, and it will show the 47-minute footage of the attack. It has been reportedly shared by the Israeli Defense Forces, aka IDF, and a group of selected people, including celebrities and influential figures, will be attending it. The primary showcasing of the video is said to have about 120 viewers, and then it may have more screenings based on the interest. It has been titled, “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre as per The Wrap.”

The screening, led by Gal Gadot, will take place this week in LA and New York City, with the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League providing a helping hand in organizing the event. It has been getting strong reactions from people online, with Ghosted star Ana de Armas unfollowing the Wonder Woman star, and the news has gone viral on X.

The 47-minute-long video is from the bodycam footage of the Hamas group, showing gruesome visuals of people getting murdered, r*ped, and maimed. People who have seen it have shared that it is disconcerting. Another initiator of this screening is the Oscar-winning Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattive, and he believes it is significant to show it to people. He has also credited Gal and her husband for making the screening possible.

Gal Gadot has not yet responded to it, nor did Ana de Armas, who has reportedly unfollowed the Justice League actress on Instagram. However, Gal is still following Ana on the photo-sharing app.

academy award nominee ana de armas has unfollowed zionist gal gadot on instagram pic.twitter.com/IH0mdn6m46 — Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) November 7, 2023

