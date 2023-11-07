Jennifer Lawrence is one of the leading actresses in Hollywood. She rose to fame at a young age because of all the untapped talent she had within her. Being one of the youngest Oscar winners and playing some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood has contributed to her reputation in such a magnificent way.

One of her most iconic portrayals is that of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise, a series beloved dearly by fans. Some of the stunts in the films left audiences in awe. However, there was one particular stunt that took an unexpected turn due to Jennifer Lawrence’s inadvertent mistake, resulting in her experiencing temporary deafness for an entire week.

In a candid discussion with Empire, Jennifer Lawrence disclosed the extent of her injuries sustained during the filming of the Hunger Games franchise. Although she could have taken precautions, it was during the production of “Catching Fire” that matters took a severe turn. Lawrence found herself facing a week of deafness, with lingering ear issues persisting for some time afterward.

She said, “In the first one, I ran into a wall, but that was during training. Once we got into filming, there were no more bizarre injuries. In this one, I went deaf for a week, and yep, I’m still having ear problems, so that’s cool.”

Jennifer Lawrence elaborated on the sequence of events that led to her contracting a severe ear infection due to consecutive water stunts. This condition eventually resulted in a week of deafness. Surprisingly, she opted against seeking medical attention because, at the time, she did not consider it a significant concern.

“First, I had to jump into stagnant water for a stunt, which caused a double ear infection. Then I had to jump into water jets, and one jet went into my ear, making a ‘PSHYOOOOOV!’ noise, which made me deaf for a week. But I didn’t go to the doctor…because I’m a genius.”

This left her with a lingering consequence – a persistent ringing noise that accompanied every yawn. As the discomfort intensified over time, Jennifer Lawrence eventually contemplated consulting a doctor for the issue.

Jennifer Lawrence is renowned for her occasional mishaps, and her reputation for being accident-prone is well-known. Whether it’s her famous Oscars fall or her candid anecdotes about her spirited approach to life, she has often embraced her natural clumsiness. However, on one occasion, her propensity for accidents posed a genuine risk to her well-being.

