Jennifer Lawrence is among the most expressive actresses in all of Hollywood. She never fails to speak her heart out and admit to things that she has felt or experienced. Once the actress revealed that she had a massive crush on comedian Seth Meyers and shook the internet. The Oscar-winning actress did not hold back on making the revelations and was rather chilled out about it. After several years of this revealing interview, Meyers has addressed how he felt about it, most importantly, how his wife felt about it.

Back in 2015, JLaw appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and talked about the time the host was working on the sets of Saturday Night Live. She did not shy away from revealing that she was flirting with him for the whole week out of a massive crush on him. She only stopped when she was told Meyers was already engaged to his now-wife, Alexi Ashe.

Jennifer Lawrence’s revelation made many headlines at that time as she was among the top actresses in the industry. After years, Seth Meyers was recently asked to react to the No Hard Feelings’ actress’s revelation during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. The host asked Meyers if he thinks about the Hunger Games star’s confession every day or if he is just too busy.

Meyers smiled and revealed that he does not think about it every day and further went on to react to it. The SNL alum said, “I was very flattered. And my wife was so happy.” Seth Meyers continued, “She said, ‘I’m so happy Jennifer Lawrence told you that story. I’m so happy you have that in your back pocket every single day.’”

Meyers went on to talk about how Jennifer Lawrence admitted to flirting with him in 2013 and revealed that he would never flirt back with anyone as he was engaged at that time. But, even when he was single, he did not have the “bandwidth” to flirt with anyone. He added that he never had the energy to flirt with the charming women who appeared on SNL.

He also added that he was always “filthy and sweaty and stressed” for Jennifer Lawrence’s taste.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sophie Turner Papped Locking Lips With British Aristocrat Within 2 Months Of Divorce From Joe Jonas! Unhappy Netizens Slam, “This Just Nasty & Embarrassing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News