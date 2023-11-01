Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split left the social media in shock when it made the headlines. They are still in the middle of their messy divorce, and the actress is stirring things up with her lip lock in Paris within two months after the singer filed for a divorce from the X-Men actress in September after four years of marriage.

The couple was the epitome of couple goals, but little did anyone know things would turn out like this. Sophie and Joe have two kids together. They came to an interim custody agreement, and their daughters will spend time with their parents between the two countries. While things are still in the middle of getting settled, Turner is spotted kissing a British aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson. Scroll below to get all the juicy deets.

As per several reports, including The Sun, Sophie Turner was seen kissing Peregrine in Paris. She reportedly had her arms wrapped around him while he removed his hat to kiss her in the daylight. Sophie was seen wearing a long black coat paired with black shoes. The Game of Thrones actress carried a turquoise-colored bag and sported a red baseball cap for the meet-up. She also had a pair of shades on.

Sophie Turner’s alleged lover, on the other hand, donned a pair of grey pants, a black coat, and a brown scarf around the neck. As per the report, a plaintiff claimed that the pair was jolly and giggling when they saw them at the Gare du Nord railway station. They also claimed that they arrived outside the location together and said, “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

The viral pic of Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson kissing has gone viral on X, and the internet is not happy about it at all.

One of the Joe Jonas fans said, “This is still technically cheating. She’s cheating on Joe. I don’t care if they’re separated in the eyes of the law this is cheating.”

Another said, “They ain’t even separated in the eyes of the law yet…this is just nasty & embarrassing.”

Followed by one asking, “Who is this balding man.”

Another user quipped, “She’s filming another movie or show are you sure this is her?”

One wrote, “She just got a divorce & now she’s out kissing & hooking up with random guys like how in the WORLD does someone move on from a divorce that fast? Such a selfish rotten b*tch, sorry excuse my language just people like Sophie make me so furious,” and, “Who tf is the dude?”

Sophie Turner’s pr & legal team talking to the media: She’s shocked, heartbroken, blindsided, etc… meanwhile Sophie Turner with an UNFINALIZED divorce & custody case: pic.twitter.com/evIqbuVDd3 — “Nicholas Jonas Brothers” Updates (@njj_updates) October 31, 2023

The aristocrat is said to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Britain who was dating King Charles’ Goddaughter Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. Maria is also a model, and the two parted ways recently.

Sophie was probably there to unveil the Rugby World Cup Trophy. She was also accompanied by Peregrine Pearson at the Paris’ Stade de France for the ceremony.

