Ariana Grande is one of the popular Hollywood pop stars who has shown her versatility not only in the singing industry but even made her name in the acting business. The songstress had a major breakthrough in the acting industry with Victorious on Nickelodeon. From creating unique albums to breaking records with her amazing songs – she has done it all.

However, apart from all of these, Grande is known for her bubbly nature and humble personality. She is witty, sarcastic, and super fun in interviews. In one such conversation, Ariana said a bizarre thing that had buzzed all over the internet for quite some time. Scroll ahead to find out what we are talking about!

After her music video, God Is A Woman, was out, a scene where Ariana Grande was sitting on Earth and moving her fingers inside the planet went crazy viral on the internet and in the media. And in an interview, Ariana had said, “My favorite moment was probably when I am ‘fingering’ the Earth. Loved that a lot.” If you don’t know in which sense she meant ‘fingering’, then well, you need to grow up! The video is again resurfacing on Instagram as it was shared by one of her fan pages mygrrande.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mygrrande 🫶🏼 (@mygrrande)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to comment on the same clip. One of them wrote, “Did she really just say that? I don’t know why everyone celebrates her when she is so cringe.”

Another one penned, “fingering the earth, loved that a lot,” while another commented, “At least she could have cut those nails. Poor earth. It must be painful.”

One of the netizens called her out and said, “Satanic sh*t.” A few even shared bizarre memes, while others called it an AI. One of the comments even read as, “The Earth loved it more.”

Well, people can go crazy with their imaginations!

On the other hand, Ariana Grande is recently making headlines for her Halloween look with Liz Gillies as they turned up as the Showgirl ladies from that erotic thriller and even shared small snippets of their skit on their Instagram handles. It is the spooky season, after all!

Well, what are your thoughts about Ariana Grande’s confession about that particular scene from God Is A Woman?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Once Revealed How The Notebook Led To A Heartbreaking Breakup Of His Friend’s Relationship, Netizens Say “All You Do Is Movies That Break People Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News