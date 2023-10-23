Ariana Grande has been roasted again on the Internet after she stepped out for a cozy date with her new lover, Ethan Slater. The two new lovebirds in town were papped in New York City in a PDA-filled outing. The singer, who has been accused of being a homewrecker, was then brutally slammed for hanging out so casually despite facing flak over her divorce and also ruining Ethan’s family. Scroll down to know the details.

Ariana Grande’s divorce with Dalton Gomez was finalized on October 6, 2023. The singer’s latest night out comes a few weeks after she and Ethan had a gala time during their trip to Disney World in Florida. It was also reported that Ariana has taken her new relationship to the next level by moving in with Ethan in New York City.

Speaking of Ariana Grande’s latest date night, according to TMZ, the publication got hold of the latest pictures where she can be seen spending some quality time with SpongeBob SquarePants musical star Ethan Slater. Sources revealed that the two sat in a corner, grabbing a private seat at the Mandarin Oriental hotel’s MO Lounge in Manhattan. Ariana was ‘super flirty’ and ‘touchy-feely’, as revealed by the sources adding that it was the singer who showed more affection. The two also shared a few kisses after Ariana got up from her seat to sit beside him.

Take a look:

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater on a date in New York. https://t.co/kSbl47BN3b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2023

Social media users did not waste any time in taking a dig at Ariana Grande’s latest dinner outing. One user said, “Bruh I love her but I still don’t understand the whole situation…..didn’t she like got divorced last month and he had a wife like recently as well?’ someone asked. Another person said, “She’s never beating those homewrecker allegations.”

The next one commented, “So is she like a stepmom or something,” as another chimed in, “It’s kinda gross how her behavior it’s not only tolerated but celebrated.” An individual shared, “I always wonder how people can remain so comfortable dating each other with the entire world clowning on them for being slimy.”

A person said, “This is all giving shades of Pete & Ariana in terms of the quick infatuation and abandoned past partners, with just a lot more cheating and grossness going on. She’ll get tired of SpongeBob and dump him just as she dumped Pete too, when she realizes that he can’t fill whatever hole in her life she thought these relationships would fill.”

Another added, “I mean she looks so innocent and sweet to cheat with someone’s husband too. Like why marry in the first place, she’s just nasty,” as one concluded, “She has some sick thrill breaking up relationships.”

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the set of the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. The Grammy-winning crooner will play the role of Glinda, whereas Ethan will take on the role of Boq.

It was in July when it was first reported that Ariana and Ethan were dating amid their respective divorce from Dalton Gomez and his wife, Lilly.

