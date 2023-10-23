Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, face a lot of scrutiny, especially from Selena Gomez fans, and the reasons are well-known. But things went way too far after the Baby singer was recently accused of being physically abusive towards his wife in public. Scroll below for details as fans slam the edited video.

Since 2010, Justin was in an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez until May 2018. Fans believed they were endgame until Bieber announced his engagement to model Hailey Baldwin within two months of their final split. It has been over five years, but Jelena fans refuse to come to terms with the fact that they have moved on, and it is Hailey who often has to face the brunt of it.

A video is currently going viral on Twitter/X, which witnesses Justin Bieber walking alongside Hailey Bieber but hitting her face with his hand. The tweet was captioned, “Justin Bieber gets abusive towards Hailey Bieber by hitting her in public, God knows he does in private!!” Many began to backlash the pop star for his unacceptable behavior until some fans came forward and slammed the edited clip in slow motion.

We did a fact-check and found out Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were only fooling around with each other. Paparazzi videos available on the internet witness the couple having fun and the supermodel laughing as her husband kept messing with her. If it was any kind of “abusive” behavior, we’re sure Hailey wouldn’t be responding that way because she was all smiles throughout!

A user also shared smiling pictures of the couple from the same outing in the comments section and wrote, “Stop spreading lies and stop hiding the replies! They were both playing around and laughing and you know it!”

Another wrote, “The way u took ur time to edit this video and tweet it like I can’t stop laughing”

“Bruh he wasn’t hitting her, yall keep making stuff up,” a Justin Bieber fan defended.

Another slammed, “Just trying to get views. This isn’t serious, don’t try to ruin someone’s career by posting this”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Justin Bieber gets abusive towards Hailey Bieber by hitting her in public, God knows he does in private!! pic.twitter.com/A6bBGokohs — tiana🇵🇸 (@cuntination) October 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she is scared to have children because of all the social media backlash. People keep saying mean things about her and her husband, but she won’t be able to deal with something like that happening with her kids. All of this happened after she was termed a “mean girl” by Selena Gomez fans for allegedly bullying her.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Hailey Bieber Dressed Up As Britney Spears For Halloween Channeling Singer’s Iconic Schoolgirl Look & We Can Imagine Justin Bieber Singing, “This Type Of Love Isn’t Rational, It’s Physical” For His Forever Muse!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News