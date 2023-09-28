Selena Gomez probably suffered a lot mentally, emotionally and spiritually after her split with Justin Bieber. The two remained on and off between 2010 and 2018 and Selena sometimes had to face awkward situations and one such incident happened when she cut short her live interview after the host repeatedly pressed her to answer questions concerned with Bieber. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Selena Gomez is currently happily single and has become more than active on her social media accounts. The singer and actress keeps posting her stunning pictures and short videos on Instagram to keep her loyal fans engaged.

Speaking of Selena Gomez’s earlier interview, according to The Things, the crooner seemed pissed after the WGN-TV Host Dean Richards mentioned Justin Bieber. Now, this goes back to 2013 when apparently she and Justin were on a break. The host in the middle of their interview asked Selena, who was connected online via a screen, “Is there something about him that we don’t get or we don’t understand?” Selena looked a bit uncomfortable as Richards further stated, “I mean, there is one story after another of, you know, pretty outrageous behaviour that we’re reading about.”

This was probably the final nail in the coffin for Grammy-winning songstress as she appeared to turn red in the face. There was a moment of pause and awkward silence between the two but the host still continued and asked, “What don’t we get about him or what is it that he’s not getting out there?”

Things then completely went south as Selena then glanced at her team, and the screen then went blank. Let us remind you again this was a Live interview. The singer’s team decided to exit as they pulled the plug on the interview. Fans at the time praised Selena for the move.

In a different interview, Selena Gomez spoke about the emotional abuse she went through when she was with Justin Bieber. “I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.”

She added, “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

