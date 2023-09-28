Selena Gomez is ruling the fashion world like a true queen with her latest spotting, and the attires are complimenting the songstress in every way. After animal print and a classic white shirt dress, the singer/actress is now captivating us with a mini black dress as she stepped in style in the French capital on Wednesday. Selena has been sharing glimpses of her outfits via her social media account to keep her fans updated, as they never want to miss out on seeing their idol all glammed up on any occasion.

She was spotted at a fancy restaurant in the city during the Paris Fashion Week, and she was reportedly accompanied by her friend Brooklyn Beckham there. She also allegedly ran into his ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, who is apparently stalking the Calm Down singer! Anyway, that’s something that has been going on for a long time; Hailey being allegedly obsessed with coping with Selena is no news!

Selena Gomez chose a s*xy black number for her latest outing during the Paris Fashion Week, and she looked jaw-droppingly stunning. She put on a leggy display in a black mini dress with strappy sleeves having golden detailings. The dress came with a broad and plunging neckline showcasing her voluptuous bust. The outfit perfectly clung to every curve of her body as she dazzled like a queen in it. She also sported a long black leather coat over it, giving it a very chic vibe to it overall.

The Single Soon singer paired the leggy dress with a pair of black heels as she tied up her long and lustrous hair in a high bun with not a single trace around her face. For accessories, Selena Gomez wore a pair of triangular-shaped golden earrings and carried a black clutch.

The Only Murders in the Building star had her makeup on point as well. She opted for a dewy coverage base foundation, pink eye shadow on the eyelids and beautiful bold red lipstick. Selena’s pictures have been going viral on social media platform X, and you can get a look at her pictures here:

Selena Gomez in Paris, France. 9/27 pic.twitter.com/ri1rLyk295 — Selena Marie Media (@SMarieMedia) September 28, 2023

Selena Gomez is the moment ✨ pic.twitter.com/OfgVBMHs7E — ༄❀ (@Royal_As_Queen) September 28, 2023

Selena Gomez sparkling in Paris pic.twitter.com/czvZIZKfj8 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) September 27, 2023

Isn’t she looking absolutely breathtaking? What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s OOTD? Let us know in the comments!

