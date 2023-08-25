Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with a massive fan following. While she often makes headlines for her personal and professional life, the singer has now released a song titled ‘Single Soon’, and it’s making a buzz among her fans for all the right reasons. Now, you might be wondering who exactly she’s talking about since she was last allegedly linked with Zayn Malik and The Weeknd, but her fans are going gaga over the music video and reacting to it in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sel is among the most followed women celebrities on social media and has over 427 million followers on Instagram. The singer is quite active on the platform and often gives a glimpse of her personal life, and we love how she’s so honest out there when it comes to setting beauty standards for the fans.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Selena Gomez has released her song titled ‘Single Soon’, and the fans are going gaga over it. The lyrics are peppy, and the video involves fun with her girl gang, and that’s exactly what you need to listen to on a Friday night.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Sel captioned it, “Single Soon is out everywhere! 💖”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Reacting to the post on Instagram, a user commented, “I heard the word single and I’m ready to propose”

Another user said, “Today should be a public holiday”

A third user commented, “The fine art of enjoying who you are and where you’re at. Bravo Miss Gomez 👏🔥”said

A fourth commented, “Perfect song when you leave your toxic boyfriend”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s Single Soon? Tell us in the space below while we’re listening to the QUEEN on loop.

