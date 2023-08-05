Selena Gomez is currently on a roll on social media and sharing reels and pictures of herself on TikTok and Instagram, treating her fans time and again. The singer is also making alleged romance rumours with Zayn Malik, and on to the series of new events, new reports state that both Sel and Zayn reportedly went on an alleged date in Los Angeles. Netizens are now reacting to the reports on social media, and scroll below to read the scoop.

Selena and Zayn both have a massive fan following on social media, with over 427 million and 50 million followers on Instagram. While ,there hasn’t been an official confirmation from both stars, but they have been spotted a few times together, according to reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reddit page named ‘Fauxmoi’ shared a screenshot of a message that reads, “This A list actress, singer and entrepreneur was spotted on a date with this British Musician in LA. Celeb dating is rare, right?”

The page shared it with a caption reading, “Is this supposed to be Selena Gomez and Zayn?” Take a look at the post below:

Reacting to the post on Reddit, a user commented, “Are Selena and Gigi friends or just by proxy (two of Taylor’s best friends) bc this is so messy. Why does Selena have the same taste as both of the Hadid sisters lol. edit: obvi this is way worse than The Weeknd bc G & Z share a kid.”

Another user commented, “Selena but I hope it’s not Zayn🫤 she definitely has it for toxic men though. Major he’d change for me vibes!”

A third commented, “Wasn’t she just spotted with Fred Again? He’s British”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s alleged date rumours? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston’s MCU Series Comes Closer To A Massive $150 Million Pre-Production & Filming Budget, Putting All Hopes In It After $212 Million’s Secret Invasion Fell Flat?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News