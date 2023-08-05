Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, has finally dropped the trailer of Loki Season 2, led by Tom Hiddleston and after an array of series and films failed to impress the audience. Disney has now revealed the pre-production and filming budget of the much-awaited series, and it will surely pop your eyes off your head. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

Loki will be back, and this time, he and Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) are up against time, with Kang being the main villain in this for the unversed. In this show’s first season, we first saw Jonathan Majors’ character, his variant, He Who Remains. The previous MCU show, Secret Invasion, had a whopping budget of $212 million, but it did not meet the fans’ expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now according to a report by Forbes, Disney has revealed the budget spent on the pre-production and filming of Loki Season 2 led by Tom Hiddleston. As per the report, the studio has spent $141.3 million, which is more than what Marvel has spent on movies like Doctor Strange [£102.7 million], Thor 2: The Dark World [£99.4 million] and Guardians of the Galaxy [£91.1 million].

Loki Season 2 will set up Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as the next big baddie in the MCU after Thanos, and Tom Hiddleston’s character seems to be trying to prevent something from happening in the trailer. The trailer introduced Ke Huy Quan’s Mr OB, and together, they will most probably prevent Victor Timely from creating the time machine and hence try to stop Kang’s time travelling.

The amount revealed by the media outlet is only of the pre-production and filming of Tom Hiddleston’s MCU series Loki Season 2, and a lot has been put into the stakes, providing the first season received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Hence this might turn things in Marvel’s favour after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Did Dwayne Johnson Blame James Gunn & Peter Safran Taking DC’s Control In Hands For The Mega Failure Of His Black Adam By Saying “It Got Caught In A Vortex Of New Leadership”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News