Selena Gomez is one of the most-loved pop stars across the world currently. The actress – who began her acting career as a Disney star and gained international fame as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, has millions of fans today, but unfortunately, some cross the line and become known as stalkers.

Today, we tell you about one such stalker who broke into the ‘Calm Down’ singer’s house several times, leaving her afraid of staying in the gated community mansion and ultimately forcing her to sell it. Read on to know all about it.

In June 2014, sheknows.com reported that a homeless man named Che Thomas Cruz was arrested in March after jumping a fence onto Selena Gomez’s property and breaking into her guesthouse multiple times. In the judgment passed regarding his misdeed, the stalker was ordered to undergo psychological treatment. He was also ordered to stay 200 yards away from Gomez and her home for ten years. But this verdict didn’t make the singer feel safe.

As per Teen Vogue, a year and a half after purchasing her mansion in Calabasas for $3.7 million, Selena Gomez listed the 7,700 sq ft property for a whopping $4.5 million – owing to security reasons. As per the report, although Sel’s home was in a gated community with several security cameras surrounding it, she feared for her safety. According to the article, shortly after Gomez moved into the house, a man was arrested on accounts of burglary and trespassing after he managed to get into her property on more than one occasion.

Sadly, this wasn’t the first house Selena Gomez owned that was targeted by a stalker. As per reports, In 2011, a then-46-year-old, Thomas Brodnicki was jailed several times after persistently pursuing the young songstress and making death threats.

