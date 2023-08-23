Hollywood has been objectifying women for ages and several A-listers have taken a stand against it by being vocal about the issue. However, renowned TV personality Sofia Vergara does not mind being objectified and in fact, she has a problem with women who get offended at being objectified. In one of her earlier interviews, Sofia opened up about the same and raised quite a few eyebrows. Scroll down to know the details.

Sofia Vergara recently made headlines after the news of her divorce surfaced on the Internet. She and her husband Joe Manganiello parted ways after seven years of marriage.

Sofia Vergara, in 2016, addressed the issue of why women get offended by being objectified on screen. According to People Magazine, the TV star said, “I’ve never understood why women get so offended [by being objectified].” She continued, “I just don’t believe in all that drama, which is why I’ve made a whole joke out of it.” Sofia further stated, “I am secure enough not to take it all that seriously, and I like to laugh at myself.” The actress added, “My husband was a male stripper in Magic Mike XXL – do you think he was offended by [the objectification]? I thought it was hilarious. As for whether he has ever danced for me, I really couldn’t say.”

Sofia Vergara in the same interview, shared that she had the b**bs of a stripper and that she is very anxious about aging. “Watching myself age on screen is awful,” said the Modern Family star adding, “I’m already sad that men have started calling me ‘Senorita.’”

The Colombian actress earlier added that she probably has to get bre*st reduction surgery because she’s “got the b**bs of a stripper”. She added, “I wouldn’t make them too small – just enough that I don’t end up looking like an older stripper.”

Sofia also once addressed the diversity debate in Hollywood saying, “I’m really not one to complain. I mean, seriously, how dare I! Here I am on prime-time television with this stupid accent, I can’t trash anyone.”

She added, “It would be so ungrateful of me because, trust me, I’ve been treated like a queen. Of course [the opportunities] can’t compare to an American or Caucasian woman’s, but things are changing.”

