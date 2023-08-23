Jennifer Aniston is probably obsessed over looking young and is willing to try any method which is safe and sound. In a recent interview, the renowned TV star shared that she once opted for a salmon sperm facial and her revelation was enough to break the Internet. On many occasions, Aniston has spoken about her looking young and taking her beauty regime very seriously. Scroll down to know the details.

Aniston is all over the news after she dropped a hot monochrome picture of hers on her official Instagram account. The actress in her latest interview also claimed that she is done with the cancel culture as she does not really understand what it means.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Jennifer Aniston’s beauty regime, as per Unilad, the actress claimed that she will “try almost anything” to keep looking young. The 54-year-old star then shared that she has even tried a salmon sperm facial once after getting a suggestion by her aesthetician. Recalling her reaction, Aniston shared, “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” After trying the salmon sperm facial, Aniston felt that it was not that effective but she sticks to her weekly peptide injections to fight ageing. Speaking on the same, Aniston said, “I do think that’s the future.”

Speaking on the same, Jennifer Aniston in 2021 revealed that she frequently uses collagen peptide supplements adding, “My mom was always so healthy and fit when I was growing up. I always had that as my foundation.”

Aniston, in one of her earlier interviews, shared that she hates when people tell her that she looks good for her age. “It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it,” said the Friends star adding, “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age.’”

She added, “I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Allegedly Traumatised His Young Co-Stars As He Had A Hard Time Playing An Abusive Dad On-Screen: “Brad had To Be Mean To Them… They Were Terrified of Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News