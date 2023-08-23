While the world is getting answers to some of the most burning questions, one remains unanswered and is only adding on to the anticipation. Who will be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig’s exit is the most asked question, and the makers clearly seem to be in no hurry to answer. The contention has been so wild over the last two years that every possible charismatic actor has been named in the pool. Henry Cavill has been at the top, with Tom Hardy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba, and more. The wilderness explained when even Tom Holland and Harry Styles were named.

If you are unaware, Daniel Craig, who played the iconic British spy for over one and a half decades finally decided to leave the mantle for a new face post No Time To Die. The studio post his farewell are shaping the future, and the future needs a new face dressed in that crisp tuxedo taking down the world. So, we have already heard a lot, but everything is a rumour, and the makers now need to hurry up.

If the latest rumours now are to go by, the race for the next James Bond is very much on in the background while we focus more on the drama around the MCU and DCU. And the latest development say that the Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is winning it and Tom Hardy is apparatus out. Read on to know everything you should know about this exciting update of the day.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Tom Hardy, one of the earliest contenders is out of the race to become the next James Bond. However, the most surprising part is that Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have fallen behind Regé-Jean Page in the race and the Bridgerton star is leading it now. There is no confirmation on this, but nothing has ever been confirmed by the studio in terms of casting anyways.

However, the last update had suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had made the cut and had multiple meetings with the makers including a look test. But this new update makes all of that sound like a baseless rumour. Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

