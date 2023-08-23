Salma Hayek is definitely one of the most desired women in Hollywood, who not only rules over millions of hearts with her beauty but also her acting skills. However, did you know that she had created a rift between George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino, two of the most respectable persons in the Hollywood industry, totally unintentionally?

It was rather bizarre to see two gentlemen and talented personalities get into a feud over a scene in the film Dusk Till Dawn involving Salma. Well, scroll ahead to get the scoop and know what had happened.

For one of the scenes in Dusk Till Dawn, George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino fought as both wanted to be in it with Salma Hayek. But Quentin got to do it, whereas George got beaten up. The feud was over sucking Salma’s toes. Well, we won’t disagree. Anybody would fight to get to suck one of the most s*xy Hollywood actress’s toes.

As quoted in one of the reports in The Mirror, Salma Hayek had recalled the incident and said, “George was complaining because I get to beat him up,” Hayek added. “I abuse him and call him my slave. He asked Quentin, ‘How come I get beaten up and you get to suck her toes?'”

Apparently, Quentin Tarantino had made sure that he got that scene with Salma and used his rank as a screenwriter and producer. The actress had further quipped, “Quentin wrote that scene for himself.” However, it was him who had taken George on board for the film Dusk Till Dawn. Once Clooney said, “Quentin came over and said ‘You wanna come in and meet on this project,’” Clooney had once said. “Yeah, are you kidding? I’d get to work with Juliette Lewis and Harvey Keitel and Rob and Salma and Quentin.”

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino’s feud over getting to suck Salma Hayek’s toes?

