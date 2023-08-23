Beyonce is one of the most popular Music personalities globally and is currently entertaining her fans through her Renaissance Tour concerts. While doing that, she could be seen in some breathtaking outfits, which not only cost thousands of dollars but took long hours of labour as well, like her diamond dress from her Toronto concert. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

For the unversed, the tour commenced in May this year and is said to come to an end in October, and it is the ninth concert tour by the songstress. The prestigious brand Tiffany and Co. has been the jeweller for Queen Bey’s World Tour, and they have shared several posts of the earrings that the singer wore during this entire time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyonce has not only been mesmerising her fans with her powerful performances but her equally stellar outfits as well. Now according to a report by Mirror, the abovementioned Toronto dress is an Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard Dress which is worth over $1 million and took 200 hours to make. As per the report, Elsa is known for “her distinctive sculptural, organic aesthetic” in her jewellery, but she is also a talented fashion designer as well.

The brand shared the image of Beyonce’s dress on their official Instagram handle, where they described the dress as one-of-a-kind with sensuous mesh ribbons, symbolising Peretti’s innovative artistry, modern style sensibility and passion for exceptional craftsmanship. The jewellery pieces worn by the Single Ladies hitmaker are available for purchase at Tiffany & Co. as they are selling special limited edition Tiffany’s necklaces.

The collection, named The Return to Tiffany x Beyonce Collection, has three chains with different price ranges with the description, “Designed in partnership with Beyonce, the collection infuses the renowned Return to Tiffany motif with the iconography of the Renaissance World Tour.” All the profits from the sale will reportedly fund scholarships at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the arts and other creative fields, as per the report.

The brand quoted, “[This is to continue their] shared commitment with Beyonce and JAY-Z to championing a more equitable future for historically underrepresented students.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Got Inked & Her New Tattoo Says “F*ck Brad”? Rumours Suggest She’s Dedicated Her “Two Birds” To Ex-Husband!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News