Beyonce has lived through a long career and there is no red light for her as of now. The singer has continued to achieve great heights and it looks like she is trailing down the same path. Her recent album ‘Renaissance’ met with great response and so did her world tour called ‘Renaissance World Tour’, which commenced on May 10, 2023, and will finish its last leg on October 1, 2023. Throughout all this, she has once again made history.

The ‘Single Ladies’ singer has released almost 100 tracks throughout her career with most of them topping the charts. Now, new stats have solidified her success even further which shows her humongous earnings from the ongoing tour.

Touring Data shared on their twitter, “.@Beyonce earns the highest-grossing concerts by a female act in history, with $16.541 million each night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 29-30, 2023.” With this, her lifetime revenue has crossed the 1 billion mark which is a feat not many artists can achieve. Touring Data shared in a separate tweet, “.@Beyonce’s lifetime revenue has now surpassed $1.3 billion from 11.2 million tickets sold across all credits, extending her record as the highest-grossing black artist in history.”

.@Beyonce earns the highest-grossing concerts by a female act in history, with $16.541 million each night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 29-30, 2023. — Touring Data (@touringdata) August 8, 2023

.@Beyonce‘s lifetime revenue has now surpassed $1.3 billion from 11.2 million tickets sold across all credits, extending her record as the highest-grossing black artist in history. — Touring Data (@touringdata) August 8, 2023

The Beehive quickly rushed to the post to advocate for their favourite artist. One user wrote, “record after record, nobody can compare” Another fan said, “One thing about Beyoncé and the beyhive, we ALWAYS have the last laugh ! History in the making !” One more fan commented, “her longevity is crazy!!! debuted in the 90s or early 2000s & still giving these girls a run for their money 2 decades later” Another fan quipped, “$1.3B none of you btch are coming close” One more person wrote, “BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS 26 YEARS INTO HER PROFESSIONAL CAREER LONGEVITY UNMATCHED”

‘Rennaisance’ debuted at number one on US Billboard 200 chart. This is Beyonce’s seventh consecutive studio album and is now certified platinum.

What do you think of this feat achieved by Beyonce?

