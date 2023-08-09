Kim Taehyung aka BTS member V has announced his first official solo album release in September and BTS ARMY can’t keep their calm any more. The ‘Christmas Tree’ singer took the internet by storm when he dropped the title and details of the album on August 8. And, now the K-pop boy band’s agency BigHit Music has declared the promotional schedule for the album titled ‘Layover’ on Wednesday.

Taking to Wevere, the agency representing BTS wrote “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total – five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the agency, V will launch this album on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The album will comprise six songs — Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and a piano version of Slow Dancing. Slow Dancing will be released as the title track of ‘Layover’.

Talking about the pre-release, the ‘Love Me Again’ music video will drop on August 10 at midnight (8:30 PM IST, Aug 9) followed by the ‘Rainy Days’ music video on August 11. Both the pre-releases will then be followed up by the final album release in September.

Have a look at the schedule:

The fans are even more excited as the schedule has Min Hee-Jin written all over it, given that, unlike other BTS members, V decided to collaborate with her for his album release. According to the details, fans will get to hear V’s voice in ‘Rainy Days’ along with the sound of rain and everyday white noises. On the other hand, ‘Love Me Again’ is a R&B track in V’s signature baritone. The handwritten promotional schedule comes with every detail underlined and marked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

BTS ARMY has noticed that interestingly the album will get released on the birthday of Yeontan, V’s pet dog. The promotional schedule also has Yeontan on it alongside V.

Must Read: When Nicki Minaj Threatened Mariah Carey, “I’m Gonna Knock You Out” During An Audition Of American Idol, The Latter Hit Back Calling Her ‘Crazy B*tch’, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News