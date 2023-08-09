Emily Blunt is a fine actress and not one for controversies. However, every now and then even the smartest of people would go on and say something that would get them in trouble. One such moment arrived in Blunt’s life when she said she regrets being an American citizen. Of course, she was attacked by the rightwing people and an apology was issued quickly.

The ‘Sicario’ actress once lost control over her tongue and declared that she likes being a British and is not really invested in the idea of enjoying the American citizenship after she saw two politicans get into a heated debate. Lets take a look.

While attending the Toronto Film Festival she took a dig at American citizenship and told The Hollywood Reporter, “I became an American citizen recently, and that night, we watched the Republican debate and I thought, ‘this was a terrible mistake. What have I done?’” Later on, she said, “I’m not sure I’m entirely thrilled about it. People ask me about the whole day. They were like, ‘oh, it must have been so emotional’. I was like, ‘It wasn’t, it was sad’. I like being British. I had to renounce my Queen. The thing that’s weird is I do get to keep both my British citizenship and this, but you have to renounce her. But it’s kind of typically American – not to be rude. I had to renounce her in the room but I don’t actually technically renounce her. They were like, ‘just say it, you don’t have to mean it but just say it’.”

Of course, the comments didn’t age well. Her remarks were shown on Fox News on its Fox & Friends programme. Anna Kooiman slammd Emily Blunt and said, “Well, you know what? Why don’t you leave Hollywood, California and let some of the American women take the roles that you’re getting because American citizens are watching your movies and lining your pockets.”

‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ actress then clarified the intentions behind her remarks. Emily Blunt later on told NBC, “It was so not the intention to hurt anybody or cause any offence, so I really apologise to those that I caused offence to. It was just an off-hand joke. I think I’ll probably leave the political jokes to [talk show] Late Night or something.”

