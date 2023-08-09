Angelina Jolie smashes every time she faces the camera, be it for any movie or for any photoshoot; the actress slays in it all. Today we have brought you a throwback picture of the Maleficent star slithering a sheet completely n*ked, flaunting her tattoo on her groin area. Jolie is an actress who has not kept herself limited to a particular genre, from action, romance, comedy and drama; she aces it all. There is nothing new left for us to say about what an absolute Hollywood star she is and how captivating her on-screen presence is.

Jolie was currently in the news for her ongoing legal battle involving a winery with her ex-husband and Hollywood star Brad Pitt; for the unversed, the couple parted ways in 2016, leaving everyone in shock and dismay. Jolie and Pitt share six children together and are enjoying their individual lives at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback picture of Angelina Jolie that we have brought to you today was posted on Twitter, where she could be seen lying nak*d on a bed with just a bedsheet covering her modesty while she tactfully showcased her dragon tattoo in the groin area. Jolie has been ageing like fine wine, but these old pictures of the actress are just absolutely bewitching!

Angelina Jolie has always been very bold and confident about herself, and all her sultry photoshoots are proof of that, like this one here:

Angelina Jolie photographed by Jeff Dunas, 1999 pic.twitter.com/EvqthomZrU — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 15, 2022

The Lara Croft actress had zero accessories on herself except for her sheer poise and s*xiness. For makeup, she was given a full-coverage one with kohl-lined soft smokey eyes and thinly plucked eyebrows. Her face was perfectly contoured, and her perfectly full lips had brown coloured lipstick on.

Jolie sported short hair, and she laid on her back on the bed while posing for the camera; her hair rested on the bed, giving a clear view of her countenance.

What are your thoughts on this throwback picture of Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments! And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Samantha vs Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion-Face Off: Deep-Plunging Necklines, Curvaceous Figures & The Tiniest Pallu(s) Make For Red Hot Looks, Who’s Your Pick?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News