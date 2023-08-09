Alexandra Daddario is one of the most famous and influential actresses worldwide and got massive recognition for her role in Baywatch. The beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances, and we love her red-carpet and movie-promotional wardrobe. Since the AI trend is currently dominating social media, we’ve got our hands on Alexandra’s AI-created picture, and it’s beautiful beyond words. Scroll below to take a look!

Alexandra has a huge fan following on social media, with over 24 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform, and we love her style and the confidence with which she pulls off everything so effortlessly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her viral picture, a Twitter page named NSFW Actress AI shared a photo of Alexandra Daddario’s AI version, and we’re speechless looking at it. If you thought she was beautiful in this world, imagine a parallel world with AI creations, and well, it’s Daddario’s world, and we’re all living in it.

The Baywatch actress’s baby face has us asking for more. In the photo, Alexandra Daddario can be seen donning a white lace lingerie and styling her look with a furry shrug on the shoulders. Her massive b**bs and toned midriff flaunting washboard abs stole the show, and we are sure fans won’t get enough of it.

Those eyes and baby face can make many go weak in the knees!

What are your thoughts on Alexandra Daddario breaking the internet with her fan’s version of AI creation on social media? Tell us in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Elizabeth Olsen Was A Hot Mess In A String Tied Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Bikini On Her Sun Kissed Body Flaunting Her Cleav*ge & Toned Thighs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News