Alexandra Daddario has the s*x appeal, and we cannot deny it. She is one of the most desirable women in Hollywood, and her career took a turn after she featured in one of the s*xiest movies, Baywatch, along with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and others in the lead roles.

Alexandra’s slow-motion run and jiggly b**bs will always be iconic from the movie. However, do you know what made the actress say yes to the film? Well, it’s quite explicit. Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

Baywatch had received an NC-17 rating in America. Now, returning to Alexandra Daddario’s confession that had once stirred up the internet. She told TheWrap Studios, “The moment I read this scene in the script I was like, ‘I want to fight to be in this movie.'” She further confessed that she had imagined the explicit scene in detail in her mind.

Going further in the conversation, Alexandra Daddario mentioned, “The way I pictured that scene in my mind, it’s even better on screen… He (Jon Bass) gets his d*** stuck in a chair and he can’t get it down so he can get it out.” Well, that’s right. Daddario had legit talked about Jon’s erected p*nis and not the chair when she said ‘can’t get it down’.

Not just this, Daddario also revealed how her other co-star’s b**bs had kept Jon erected. She said, “And you have Kelly’s [Rohrbach] b**bs in his face and they are the most beautiful b**bs ever so that’s obviously not going to work and it just goes on and on and it’s just so funny. It was even better on screen that I had pictured it and that scene epitomizes what that movie is.”

Well, Baywatch will always be one of the most talked about movies in the history of cinema. Have you watched it yet? Let us know your thoughts about Alexandra Daddario’s confessions.

