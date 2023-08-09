BTS’s Jungkook Continues To Make Billboard History With His Official Solo Debut ( Photo Credit – IMDb )BTS’s Jungkook, who recently surprised everyone by joining his bandmate Suga during his latest concert in Seoul, South Korea, has created history by becoming the first Korean Soloist in Billboard history to top the global charts for three consecutive weeks.

Jungkook’s newest solo release Seven featuring Latto has spent its third week in the top 30 of the Hot 100, ranking at No. 30 after two consecutive weeks in the top 10. Last month, Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist ever to simultaneously debut a song at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Exclusive U.S. chart when ‘Seven’ debuted in all three charts at No. 1. With this, Jungkook has become the first Korean soloist ever to spend three weeks at No. 1 on either chart.

Though at present the song has been ranked at No. 30, BTS fans are happy that he is still in the top 30 of the list, as he continues to make them proud. One BTS fan wrote, “Always on top, Organic King Jungkook indeed,” while another said, “I vote @bts_bighit’s #Jungkook for #AudacyAOTS Artist of the Summer!” A third comment read, “KING AS HE SHOULD!” Another fan commented, “HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK”. “First! Main pop boy Jungkook,” said one fan.

Always on top, Organic King Jungkook indeed👑🥳💜 — herefor🐰💜 "⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ" (@MyYouJungkook_) August 8, 2023

First! Main pop boy Jungkook — . (@so4more77) August 8, 2023

KING AS HE SHOULD! — jill_ʲᵏ SEVEN SONG OF THE YEAR (@090197pd) August 9, 2023

HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK! #JungKook_Seven — 朱珊珊 ❤️ JungKook (@ShenlyZhu) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, ‘Seven’ was listed at a new peak of No. 20 in its third week on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart that counts the weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. In addition, the single was also going strong at No. 6 on the Digital Song Sales chart of Billboard and at No. 31 on the Streaming Songs chart in the third week of both the charts.

Ever since the release of the song, Jungkook has been receiving a lot of love and support from across the globe as the composition of ‘Seven’ is little different from the discography of BTS. The song, which has foot-tapping, talks about being with their lover for the entire week. The BTS Army was extremely excited to see the collaboration with artist Latto. Jungkook, who is ranked No. 57 on this week’s Artist 100, finally marked his seventh non-consecutive week on the chart.

