Florence Pugh has joked that she looks like Food Network’s Guy Fieri when her bleached pixie haircut dries naturally.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ star, 27, shared a selfie in the car of her naturally dried hair and admitted she felt like the 55-year-old spiky-haired ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ host.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Florence Pugh quipped on her Instagram Story: “Sometimes when I get out of the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it.”

In another post, Florence Pugh added: “Just saying … could be the new mayor of flavour town. Or should I say… ’Flo’ver town.”

Florence Pugh shaved her head to take the “vanity out of the picture”.

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actress Florence Pugh caused a buzz on the red carpet when she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in May sporting a cropped hairstyle.

And Florence Pugh explained the decision to shear all her hair off was deliberate to protect herself as an actress. By changing her appearance, she believes she can produce more convincing on-screen performances.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said: “I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture.

“Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone.

“The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

The British star – who made her acting debut in 2014 drama film ‘The Falling’ – says she has constantly been fighting to have control over her own image.

Florence Pugh explained: “Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image. It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable.”

And Florence believes that opting to wear less makeup has helped her land unconventional roles as Hollywood glamour can serve as a distraction.

She added: “I’ve loved stretching any size of role, any obscure character.

“There are things where I don’t know how I mustered the courage – but I pushed myself off the cliff and hoped the wings came out.”

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Got Raunchy As She Demanded “Animal Passion” In Her Dream Man & She Saw Those Qualities In This Actor! Hint: It’s Not Brad Pitt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News