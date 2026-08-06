The Odyssey North America Box Office: Beats Major Hollywood Biggies To Enter Top 50 At US Box Office ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is holding strong at the North American box office. Despite competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey has marked a major third Tuesday milestone for the iconic filmmaker. The Matt Damon-starrer has also become the biggest third Tuesday R-rated film. Keep scrolling for more details on The Odyssey’s Week 3 box office.

Christopher Nolan’s film was released in theatres on July 17 amid much fanfare worldwide. It was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Now in its third week, the film is holding strong despite tough competition in screen share from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film has now beaten the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man 3, and Wonder Woman to enter the top 50 highest-grossing films at the U.S. box office.

The Odyssey Registers Biggest Third Tuesday for an R-Rated Film

The third Tuesday of The Odyssey has turned out to be a milestone for both the film and the director’s career. The film collected $8.8 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, a 46.2% drop from its Monday total. According to a report by Luiz Fernando, the film has registered the biggest third Tuesday in Christopher Nolan’s career, beating The Dark Knight’s $5.7 million collection. The Odyssey has also become the biggest third Tuesday ever for an R-rated film. It has beaten Deadpool & Wolverine to achieve the milestone. Overall, The Odyssey has recorded the seventh-biggest third Tuesday of all time.

List Of Biggest 3rd Tuesdays in Christopher Nolan’s career

The Odyssey: $8.8 million The Dark Knight: $5.7 million The Dark Knight Rises: $4.7 million Oppenheimer: $4.4 million Inception: 4.1 million

Biggest 3rd Tuesday Ever for R-rated Films:

The Odyssey: $8.8 million Deadpool and Wolverine: $7.2 million Obsession: $5.8 million Oppenheimer: $4.4 million, Sinners: $4.2 million

Biggest 3rd Tuesday of All Time

Inside Out 2: $11.3 million Avatar: The Way of Water: $10.5 million Incredibles 2: $10.3 million Barbie: $9.6 million The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: $9.5 million The Chronicles of Narnia: $9.2 million The Odyssey: $8.8 million Jumanji: The Next Level: $8.3 million Finding Dory: $8.2 million The Force Awakens: $8 million

The Odyssey Enters the Top 50 Highest-Grossing Films at the U.S. Box Office

With its total domestic collection now standing at $414 million after 19 days, it has entered the top 50 highest-grossing films at the U.S. box office. It has surpassed films like Wonder Woman ($412.8 million), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411.3 million), Iron Man 3 ($409 million), Captain America: Civil War ($408.1 million), and Spider-Man ($403.7 million). It currently holds the 47th position on the all-time list and is all set to beat Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($414.4 million), Toy Story 3 ($415 million), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($417.7 million) to take over the 44th position.

Box Office Summary of The Odyssey

Domestic: $414 million

International: $516.8 million

Worldwide: $930.8 million

The Odyssey will definitely cross the $500 million mark at the North American box office in the coming days and is aiming for a $1 billion worldwide total soon.

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