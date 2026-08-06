Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Becomes Highest Grossing Film Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is registering record-breaking box office numbers in almost every territory. Each day, the Tom Holland-starrer sets a new record, surpassing popular films. In just seven days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the biggest film of 2026 and the second-biggest Spider-Man film. Keep scrolling to find what records the film has broken in seven days.

How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Earn In 7 Days?

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has proven to be a fan-favourite movie of the season across the globe. The franchise’s popularity is not restricted to North America but extends across several international territories. Such is its popularity that most Asian markets had an earlier release compared to the North American box office.

On its first Tuesday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned $42 million at the North American box office. In the overseas markets, the film earned $60.5 million on its first Tuesday, bringing the total international collection to $706.3 million. The international collection comes from 66 markets outside North America. In the domestic market, the film’s total stands at $229.2 million after seven days. This brings the worldwide collection to $1.16 billion, against a production budget of $225 million, excluding marketing expenses.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes the Biggest Film of 2026

That’s right! According to a report by Luiz Fernando, the film has become the biggest film of 2026 in just seven days, beating Toy Story 5. The film, which was released in June this year, collected a worldwide total of $1.07 billion. Brand New Day has surpassed that collection in just seven days. It has also surpassed Aquaman ($1.15 billion) and Captain America: Civil War ($1.16 billion) to become the ninth-highest-grossing comic book movie of all time at the global box office. On Wednesday, its eighth day, Spider-Man will surpass Iron Man 3’s lifetime collection of $1.22 billion to become the eighth-highest-grossing CBM ever and enter the all-time global top 30. The film is expected to cross the $2 billion mark in its second week.

Recent Box Office Records Broken By Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Tom Holland film has become the fastest film to cross $400 million domestically in just four days. On its first Monday, it earned $47 million at the North American box office, the highest Monday box-office total in history. It also registered the biggest Tuesday at the domestic box office with a total collection of $42 million. The film also recorded the biggest opening weekend with a total collection of $360 million.

Overseas, the running total of Brand New Day is $706.3 million, the biggest foreign gross for any movie year-to-date, ahead of Michael’s $643.7 million and Toy Story 5’s $604.8 million.

Box Office Summary of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic: $449.16 million

International: $706.3 million

Worldwide: $1.16 billion

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Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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