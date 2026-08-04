Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 5( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon led Spider-Man: Brand New Day is unstoppable at the Indian box office. It is now chasing the 300 crore club, setting all new milestones for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many more achievements are loading. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

How much has Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned in India?

According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned 24 crore net, across all languages on day 5. It witnessed a 50% drop on Monday, after collecting 48.3 crore last Friday. The hold is fantastic, as it is giving all other Indian and international releases a run for their money.

The cumulative total reaches 281.6 crore net. Today, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial will officially enter the 300 crore club, becoming the 2nd ever MCU film to achieve the milestone in India. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 332.28 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Day 1: 61 crore

Day 2: 48.3 crore

Day 3: 70.8 crore

Day 4: 77.5 crore

Day 5: 24 crore (estimates)

Total: 281.6 crore

Set to rewrite history for the Spider-Man franchise!

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series has seen an upward trend at the Indian box office with each new installment. Brand New Day recently surpassed No Way Home to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise. It is now 19.4 crore away from touching the 300 crore mark for the first time. The much-awaited feat should be unlocked today.

Check out the highest Hollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 281.6 crore (5 days) Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Spider-Man: Homecoming: 58 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 281.6 crore

India gross: 332.28 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 5: Faces An Outright Rejection, Scores 95% Less Than Kill’s First Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News