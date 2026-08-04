Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Update!( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan may have opened to mixed response, but H Vinoth’s directorial has achieved some notable milestones in its lifetime. The Tamil political action drama has entered the 300 crore club. It has also surpassed Varisu to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 12 worldwide update!

Inches away from the 100 crore club overseas!

No Kollywood release of 2026 has yet been able to score a century at the overseas box office. According to the latest update, Jana Nayagan has grossed 92 crore in 12 days. It is now only 8 crore away from achieving the milestone. New benchmarks will be set in the coming days!

Enters the 300 crore club worldwide

At the worldwide box office, Jana Nayagan has amassed 303.76 crore gross in 12 days. It has emerged as Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd film to enter the 300 crore club after Leo and The Greatest Of All Time.

The political action drama has also surpassed Varisu, which collected 299.2 crore gross in its global lifetime.

Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol co-starrer now aims to beat Karuppu (314.79 crore) to enter the top 10 Tamil grossers of all time at the worldwide box office. It will also emerge as the highest-grossing Kollywood release of 2026.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay’s all-time highest-grossers at the worldwide box office:

Leo: 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 458.44 crore Jana Nayagan: 303.76 crore (12 days) Varisu: 299.2 crore Bigil: 296.08 crore Mersal: 253.45 crore Sarkar: 237.26 crore Master: 225.88 crore Beast: 218.69 crore Theri: 158.8 crore

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 179.45 crore

India gross: 211.76 crore

Overseas gross: 92 crore

Worldwide gross: 303.76 crore

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 11: Only 41% Budget Recovered, Can It Enter Top 3 Punjabi Grossers Of 2026?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News